Curtis Samuel News: Cleared to face Rams
Samuel (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.
Samuel upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, eliminating any doubt about his availability for Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium. He has just 185 receiving yards and one touchdown in what has been a disappointing first season in Buffalo, and Samuel will likely see limited usage against the Rams, especially if rookie wideout Keon Coleman (questionable, wrist) suits up.
