Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel News: Cleared to face Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Samuel (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.

Samuel upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, eliminating any doubt about his availability for Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium. He has just 185 receiving yards and one touchdown in what has been a disappointing first season in Buffalo, and Samuel will likely see limited usage against the Rams, especially if rookie wideout Keon Coleman (questionable, wrist) suits up.

