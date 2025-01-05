Curtis Samuel News: Leading receiver in return

Samuel caught seven of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Seeing his first action since Week 15 after recovering from a rib injury, Samuel led the Bills in receiving on the day as the club rested a lot of key personnel ahead of the playoffs. While it was an effective way to shake off any rust, Samuel isn't likely to see the same kind of volume next weekend in the wild-card round against the Broncos. Samuel wraps up his first regular season with Buffalo having compiled a 31-253-1 line on 46 targets over 14 appearances.