Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Samuel (pectoral) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.

Samuel sat out Week 8 in Seattle due to a pectoral injury, but he was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, when he failed to haul in his only target, Despite being limited in all three Week 10 practices, he'll be available Sunday along with Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins (shoulder). Meanwhile, Keon Coleman (wrist) has been ruled out, and Amari Cooper (wrist) is listed as questionable.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now