Curtis Samuel News: Reels in four passes

Samuel caught four of eight targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.

Samuel's eight targets and four receptions were both season-high totals in each category. Despite his increased involvement in the offense, the veteran wideout struggled to get much going against the Colts. With both Amari Cooper (wrist) and Keon Coleman (wrist) sidelined, Samuel led all Buffalo wide receivers in offensive snaps (66). Going forward, the 28-year-old should continue to struggle to see consistent usage in Buffalo's offense, especially with the impending returns of Cooper and Coleman. The Bills are set to host the Chiefs in Week 11.