Curtis Samuel News: Set to be let go by Bills
The Bills are in line to release Samuel, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Samuel was limited to seven catches in six 2025 regular-season games during his second campaign with the Bills. Now that Buffalo is moving on from Samuel -- who topped the 60-catch mark as recently as 2023 with the Commanders -- the 29-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth WR/return option.
