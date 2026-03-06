Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel News: Set to be let go by Bills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 10:34am

The Bills are in line to release Samuel, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel was limited to seven catches in six 2025 regular-season games during his second campaign with the Bills. Now that Buffalo is moving on from Samuel -- who topped the 60-catch mark as recently as 2023 with the Commanders -- the 29-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth WR/return option.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
