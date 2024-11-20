Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Injury: Limited due to back injury

Taylor-Demerson (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Taylor-Demerson made his first NFL start in Week 10 against the Jets, during which he played 100 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and finished with six tackles (five solo) and two passes defended. Even with the Cardinals coming off a Week 11 bye, Taylor-Demesron appears to be nursing through a back issue, which limited his practice participation Wednesday. The rookie fourth-rounder will have two chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's NFC West clash against Seattle.