Dadrion Taylor-Demerson News: Strong rookie season in 2024

Taylor-Demerson finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles (23 solo), five passes defensed, and a forced fumble over 17 games.

Taylor-Demerson split time between the defensive unit and special teams in his rookie season, operating as a primary backup option behind Jalen Thompson at strong safety. Taylor-Demerson figures to operate in a similar role with the team in 2025, but he'll likely look to carve out a little more usage on the defensive side of the ball.