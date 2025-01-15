Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson headshot

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson News: Strong rookie season in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Taylor-Demerson finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles (23 solo), five passes defensed, and a forced fumble over 17 games.

Taylor-Demerson split time between the defensive unit and special teams in his rookie season, operating as a primary backup option behind Jalen Thompson at strong safety. Taylor-Demerson figures to operate in a similar role with the team in 2025, but he'll likely look to carve out a little more usage on the defensive side of the ball.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now