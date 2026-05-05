Daequan Hardy Injury: Reverts to IR
Hardy (undisclosed) reverted to Pittsburgh's injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hardy is now set to remain with the Steelers despite having previously been waived with an injury designation. As the 24-year-old will be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign, he will now shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2027 season.
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