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Daequan Hardy Injury: Reverts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Hardy (undisclosed) reverted to Pittsburgh's injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hardy is now set to remain with the Steelers despite having previously been waived with an injury designation. As the 24-year-old will be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign, he will now shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2027 season.

Daequan Hardy
Pittsburgh Steelers
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