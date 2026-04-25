Dae'Quan Wright News: Signing with Philly

Wright is slated to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wright logged 1029 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns over two seasons with Ole Miss, claiming the No. 2 spot in program history for career tight end yardage. The 22-year-old was a consistent producer of splash plays, with 12 catches of 20-plus yards in 2025. He has exceptional contact balance as well as an expansive catch radius beyond what his frame would typically allow. Wright's toughness is also not in question after the tight end played through the entire 2025 season with an injured right shoulder that he suffered in the season opener. His greatest weaknesses are a lackluster frame for blocking and inconsistent playing weight. The tape Wright has displayed portrays him as a strong tight end prospect that can take advantage of mismatches, something the Eagles could utilize in a depth role behind Dallas Goedert. His camp production will likely be heavily weighed against Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers' to determine if he is at the NFL level.