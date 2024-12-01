Daiyan Henley News: Good to go Sunday

Henley (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The inside linebacker missed practice Friday with the injury, but that was his first appearance on the injury report all week. Henley also said he was just sore and expecting to play, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. The second-year pro is enjoying a breakout campaign, making double-digit tackles in five straight games and already logging 104 (63 solo) for the year.