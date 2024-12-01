Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daiyan Henley headshot

Daiyan Henley News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Henley (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The inside linebacker missed practice Friday with the injury, but that was his first appearance on the injury report all week. Henley also said he was just sore and expecting to play, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. The second-year pro is enjoying a breakout campaign, making double-digit tackles in five straight games and already logging 104 (63 solo) for the year.

Daiyan Henley
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now