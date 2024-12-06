Daiyan Henley News: Ready for Sunday

Henley (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Henley appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the Chargers' Week 14 contest after opening the week of practice with a DNP due to a knee injury. However, he practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. Henley has recorded 10-plus tackles in each of the Chargers' last six games, and he's expected to continue serving as the team's top inside linebacker in Week 14.