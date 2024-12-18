Daiyan Henley News: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Bucs

Henley registered 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Buccaneers.

Henley has reached double-digit tackles in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he's logged 89 tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses. He's up to 131 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which is fifth-most in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (144), Budda Baker (142), Zack Baun (134) and Jamien Sherwood (134). Henley will look to add to his total Thursday against the Broncos.