Dak Prescott Injury: Gets surgery Wednesday

Prescott underwent surgery Wednesday to address the partial avulsion of his right hamstring, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott will likely need three months to fully recover from surgery, which means that he should be ready for some, if not all, of the offseason program. With his 2024 season over, he'll finish with 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 64.7 percent passing and 13 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown in eight appearances. Cooper Rush will continue to direct the Cowboys offense, but the potential exists for Trey Lance to see time under center or even start at some point over the final eight contests of the regular season.