Dak Prescott headshot

Dak Prescott Injury: Moves to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

The Cowboys placed Prescott (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.

This move is merely procedural for Prescott, who underwent surgery to address the partial avulsion of his right hamstring last Wednesday following the injury he suffered Week 9 in Atlanta. While Prescott's recovery process is expected to take upwards of three months, Dallas will turn to Cooper Rush under center for the time being. In addition to Rush, the Cowboys also have 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance on the active roster.

Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
