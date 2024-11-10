Dak Prescott Injury: One more meeting with doctor on tap

Prescott, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, will meet with another specialist Monday before a decision is made on whether he'll undergo season-ending surgery to address a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prescott has already sought several medical opinions on his injury, with all having reportedly recommended surgery. He'll meet with one final medical expert Monday, but if the doctor agrees with the previous assessments of his injury, Prescott will undergo surgery Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. An official recovery timeline wouldn't be provided until surgery is completed, but a procedure of this sort typically entails about a four-month recovery period. Cooper Rush will take over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback in Week 10, and the Cowboys could also deploy certain packages that take advantage of backup Trey Lance's rushing ability.