Dak Prescott Injury: Out 4-to-6 weeks at least

Prescott sustained a partial avulsion of his hamstring Sunday in Atlanta, and his best-case recovery timetable is 4-to-6 weeks, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Prescott is expected to be placed on injured reserve as a result, but the Cowboys have yet to make such a transaction as they seek varying opinions on how to proceed with his rehab. Rest and icing the region are the likely routes to take, but there's also a possibility that he'll require surgery, depending on the Grade of the injury. Cooper Rush will step in for Prescott for as long as the latter is sidelined, while Trey Lance will be active on game days as the backup quarterback.