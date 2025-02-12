Dak Prescott Injury: Recovery proceeding well

Prescott (hamstring) said Wednesday his "health is good" and that he's "really looking to amp it up here recently" in terms of his rehab process, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott noted that he is now "12 weeks or so" removed from his surgical procedure, which was undergone to address a season-ending torn right hamstring sustained Nov. 3. The 31-year-old quarterback indicated that his recovery is moving in a positive direction, and his expected recovery timeframe leaves open the possibility that Prescott could be fully cleared for the beginning of Dallas' offseason activities. Prescott also noted excitement about new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offensive approach, singling out a commitment to the running game and increased play-action as improvements being brought to the Cowboys' offense. His numbers were underwhelming across eight regular-season appearances in 2024, with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, so Prescott's fantasy prognosis for the 2025 campaign will depend both on his returning to full health, and Schottenheimer's ability to provide a spark on offense.