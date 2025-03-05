Dak Prescott Injury: Restructures to open up cap space

Prescott (hamstring) and the Cowboys agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract restructure that opens up $36.6 million in cap space for the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott's restructure comes just after a similar move with CeeDee Lamb's contract, creating a total of $56.6 million in open cap space for Dallas, with only a week remaining before the official start of free agency. The pair of transactions signals some potential aggressiveness on the Cowboys' part in free agency, whether to bring in more playmakers for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, or a potential attempt at a new deal for three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons. The team also has new holes along the O-line, in the wake of Zack Martin (ankle) retiring. Prescott remains on track in his recovery from a torn right hamstring, for which he underwent surgery back in November.