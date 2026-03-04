Dak Prescott News: Clears up cap space
Prescott agreed to terms Wednesday on a restructured contract with the Cowboys, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Prescott and offensive lineman Tyler Smith's (knee) combined restructures free up $47 million in cap space for 2026, and Dallas is also expected to restructure CeeDee Lamb's deal. These restructures presumably involve converting future guarantees into signing bonuses. Prescott is entering his age-33 season fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,552 yards and a 30:10 TD:INT, in addition to rushing 532 times for 177 yards and two scores. With the Cowboys having retained George Pickens for 2026 via the franchise tag and re-signed running back Javonte Williams (shoulder) to a three-year, $24 million deal, Prescott will benefit from significant continuity on offense in 2026.
