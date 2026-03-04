Dak Prescott headshot

Dak Prescott News: Clears up cap space

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:16am

Prescott agreed to terms Wednesday on a restructured contract with the Cowboys, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott and offensive lineman Tyler Smith's (knee) combined restructures free up $47 million in cap space for 2026, and Dallas is also expected to restructure CeeDee Lamb's deal. These restructures presumably involve converting future guarantees into signing bonuses. Prescott is entering his age-33 season fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,552 yards and a 30:10 TD:INT, in addition to rushing 532 times for 177 yards and two scores. With the Cowboys having retained George Pickens for 2026 via the franchise tag and re-signed running back Javonte Williams (shoulder) to a three-year, $24 million deal, Prescott will benefit from significant continuity on offense in 2026.

Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dak Prescott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dak Prescott See More
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
16 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
23 days ago
Expert Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Drafts
NFL
Expert Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Drafts
Author Image
Nick Whalen
48 days ago