Dak Prescott News: Leads team to comeback victory

Prescott completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 352 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 20-17 win over Pittsburgh.

A lengthy weather delay and slow start on offense had the Cowboys in danger of falling to 2-3 on the season. Prescott carried the team in the second half, throwing two touchdowns to lift his team past a difficult defense on the road. The 31-year-old connected with Jalen Tolbert on his second scoring strike in the closing moments of Sunday night's win. Prescott has thrown for two touchdowns and no interceptions for three weeks running, eclipsing 350 passing yards in two of those three contests. The 3-2 Cowboys will prepare to face the Lions in a home tilt next Sunday.