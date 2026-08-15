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Dak Prescott News: Not suited up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 4:29pm

Prescott isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason matchup versus Seattle, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as coach Brian Schottenheimer said in early August that the team's starters won't play during the preseason. Of course, Prescott has ample NFL experience and probably doesn't need preseason games to get in tune. He'll have plenty of opportunities to shake off any offseason rust and build chemistry with his pass catchers during training-camp practices.

Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
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