Dak Prescott News: Pulled late in blowout loss

Prescott completed 17 of 33 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions. He added one rush for one yard.

Prescott got off to a decent start, leading the Cowboys to a nine-play, 54-yard drive that resulted in a field goal on the team's opening possession. He went 4-for-6 for 46 yards -- he also had a pick called back for defensive holding -- but that was the highlight of his game. From there, he completed only 13 of 27 passes while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt with a pair of interceptions that led directly to 10 points for the Lions. Given the state of the game, Prescott sat most of the fourth quarter and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. The Cowboys will get a well-timed bye in Week 7.