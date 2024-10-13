Fantasy Football
Dak Prescott News: Pulled late in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Prescott completed 17 of 33 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions. He added one rush for one yard.

Prescott got off to a decent start, leading the Cowboys to a nine-play, 54-yard drive that resulted in a field goal on the team's opening possession. He went 4-for-6 for 46 yards -- he also had a pick called back for defensive holding -- but that was the highlight of his game. From there, he completed only 13 of 27 passes while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt with a pair of interceptions that led directly to 10 points for the Lions. Given the state of the game, Prescott sat most of the fourth quarter and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. The Cowboys will get a well-timed bye in Week 7.

