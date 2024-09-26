Dak Prescott News: Two TD passes in win

Prescott completed 22 of 27 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two carries for minus-1 yard in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Cowboys, but Prescott was able to play a clean, highly efficient game while taking only one sack. The veteran signal-caller connected with seven different targets, hitting the duo of CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson for seven catches apiece to lead the way. Prescott linked up with Rico Dowdle and Lamb for touchdown passes of 15 and 55 yards, respectively, in the first half, generating his second two-TD tally through the air in the last five days. Prescott and his teammates next gear up for a challenging road interconference clash with the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 6.