Dak Prescott News: Two TDs in failed comeback bid

Prescott completed 25 of 38 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Prescott's first-half numbers weren't pretty (110 passing yards and an interception), but the Cowboys nonetheless took a 10-6 lead into the locker room. San Francisco's offense woke up in the third quarter while Dallas' remained dormant, as the 49ers scored 21 unanswered third-quarter points while Prescott threw for only six yards and his second interception of the night. He finally heated up in the fourth quarter with touchdown passes of seven and 20 yards to CeeDee Lamb before logging four consecutive incompletions on Dallas' final possession. After throwing a league-high 36 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions last season, Prescott has a pedestrian 10:8 TD:INT heading into a Week 9 road game against the Falcons.