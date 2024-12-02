Dallas Goedert Injury: Considered week-to-week

Goedert (knee) is considered week-to-week and could be a candidate for injured reserve, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The injury isn't believed to be season-ending for Goedert, but a four-week stint on injured reserve appears to be an option. In doing so, the Eagles would not have Goedert back until Week 18. For now, Goedert should be considered doubtful, at best, for next Sunday's game against the Panthers. Goedert previously missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Grant Calcaterra played 90-plus percent of the snaps twice in those three contests. Calcaterra will likely slide back into that role for however long Goedert is sidelined.