Dallas Goedert Injury: DNP on Thursday

Goedert (rest/ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

For a second week in a row, Goedert has been listed as a non-participant on the first two Eagles injury reports due to an ankle issue. Last week, he was able to cap it with a full session and enter the weekend without a designation for the NFC Championship Game, when he handled an 82 percent snap share en route to seven catches (on eight targets) for 85 yards in a 55-23 win against the Commanders. With more than a week to prepare for a Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, Goedert has plenty of time to prove the health of his ankle in advance of that contest.