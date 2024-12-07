Dallas Goedert Injury: Headed for IR

The Eagles are expected to place Goedert (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Goedert will have to miss at least the next four games once he's officially placed on IR, making him ineligible to return to the 53-man roster until Week 18. Rapoport suggests that the Eagles' goal is ensuring that Goedert is back to full speed heading into the playoffs, so the tight end's absence could be extended through the Jan. 5 regular-season finale versus the Giants. While Goedert missed time with a hamstring injury from Weeks 7 through 9, Grant Calcaterra filled in as the Eagles' top tight end and tallied nine receptions on nine targets for 93 yards during that stretch. Calcaterra is expected to once again get the first crack at filling in for Goedert this time around, with veteran C.J. Uzomah offering another option at the position.