Dallas Goedert Injury: No injury designation
Goedert (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Eagles are resting most of their starters but seemingly want to give Goedert a tune up before the wild-card round of the playoffs. He last played Week 13 and now is on track to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. It'll be a major surprise if Goedert handles his normal workload Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now