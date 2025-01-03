Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert Injury: No injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Goedert (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Eagles are resting most of their starters but seemingly want to give Goedert a tune up before the wild-card round of the playoffs. He last played Week 13 and now is on track to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. It'll be a major surprise if Goedert handles his normal workload Sunday.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
