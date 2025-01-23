Dallas Goedert Injury: Officially DNP on Thursday

Goedert (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Coach Nick Sirianni told Tim McManus of ESPN.com earlier Thursday that Goedert would be on the practice field. Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the preceding came to pass, but Goedert also didn't take part in warmups and remained on the sideline, ultimately going down as a DNP for a second straight day. Goedert thus will have one more chance to mix into drills this week Friday, at which point the Eagles could make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders.