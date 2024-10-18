Dallas Goedert Injury: Out this week

Goedert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Goedert hasn't practiced since making an early exit from Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns. He left after just three snaps, with fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra then handling a 92 percent snap share and 88 percent route share while catching each of his four targets for 67 yards. The potential to repeat that workload makes Calcaterra a reasonable lineup option for deep leagues and DFS.