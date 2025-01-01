Dallas Goedert Injury: Practice window opened

The Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for Goedert (knee), who has been on IR since Dec. 7.

The Eagles have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC ahead of the upcoming playoffs, so it doesn't seem likely that Goedert will see much - if any - action in the team's regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday. The tight end will, however, be able to get some valuable practice reps in this week, presumably with an eye toward being ready to handle a full workload in the postseason.