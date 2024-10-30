Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert Injury: Remains sidelined for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 5:46pm

Goedert (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Goedert missed the past two games and is in danger of missing a third when the Eagles host the Jaguars this Sunday. Grant Calcaterra has filled in as the Eagles' primary pass-catching tight end in Goedert's absence and would be headed for another start if Goedert can't play Week 9.

