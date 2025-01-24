Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dallas Goedert headshot

Dallas Goedert Injury: Returns to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Goedert (ankle) is participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Goedert missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue, so his participation in even a limited capacity Friday would represent a notable step in the right direction. Friday's official injury report will reveal whether Goedert officially carries an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now