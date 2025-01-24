Dallas Goedert Injury: Returns to practice Friday
Goedert (ankle) is participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Goedert missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue, so his participation in even a limited capacity Friday would represent a notable step in the right direction. Friday's official injury report will reveal whether Goedert officially carries an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now