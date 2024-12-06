Dallas Goedert Injury: Ruled out

Goedert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni used the term "week to week" after Goedert was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Ravens. The tight end didn't practice at all this week, which suggests he's in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. Grant Calcaterra figures to fill in as the starting tight end -- a role he handled for nearly a month earlier this season when Goedert was out with a hamstring injury.