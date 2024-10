Goedert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Cincinnati.

Goedert thus will miss a second game in a row due to the strained hamstring that he suffered back in Week 6 against the Browns. Considering he hasn't practiced in the meantime, he likely will need to do so in some capacity in order to have a chance to return to action Week 9 versus the Jaguars. Grant Calcaterra will assume most of the TE reps in Goedert's stead this weekend.