Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dallas Goedert headshot

Dallas Goedert Injury: Set to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Goedert (ankle) will practice Thursday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Goedert was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, but the tight end's looming return Thursday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders. The Eagles' upcoming injury report will reveal Goedert's participation level in his return to practice.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now