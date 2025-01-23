Dallas Goedert Injury: Set to practice Thursday
Head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Goedert (ankle) will practice Thursday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Goedert was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, but the tight end's looming return Thursday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders. The Eagles' upcoming injury report will reveal Goedert's participation level in his return to practice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now