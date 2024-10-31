Dallas Goedert Injury: Still not practicing

Goedert (hamstring) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Goedert hasn't practiced since making an early departure from a Week 6 matchup with the Browns due to a hamstring issue, and with just one more chance to get back on the field during Week 9 prep, he's in danger of missing a third game in a row. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity regarding Goedert's status entering the weekend.