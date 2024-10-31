Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert headshot

Dallas Goedert Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Goedert (hamstring) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Goedert hasn't practiced since making an early departure from a Week 6 matchup with the Browns due to a hamstring issue, and with just one more chance to get back on the field during Week 9 prep, he's in danger of missing a third game in a row. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity regarding Goedert's status entering the weekend.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
