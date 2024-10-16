Dallas Goedert Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Goedert (hamstring) will not participate in practice, but that he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's road matchup against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert was forced out of Philadelphia's 20-16 win over the Browns in Week 6 due to a hamstring after playing just three offensive snaps. While the standout tight end hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup in New York, he'll almost certainly need to participate in practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday and/or Friday for any chance of taking the field Week 7. Grant Calcaterra, who caught all four of his targets for 67 yards versus Cleveland, will stand to start if Goedert is unable to play.