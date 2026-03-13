Dallas Goedert News: Contract decision pushed back
The Eagles and Goedert have pushed the void date on his contract back to Monday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
The void date on Goedert's deal had previously been pushed back to Friday, but Berman's report relays that the two sides will now have additional time to discuss a possible contract extension for the veteran tight end. Since free agency opened, the Eagles addressed their TE corps by re-signing Grant Calcaterra and bringing in Johnny Mundt, the latter of whom played for the Jaguars last season.
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