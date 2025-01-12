Dallas Goedert News: Hauls in TD against Green Bay

Goedert caught four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card round win over the Packers.

The tight end connected with Jalen Hurts on a 24-yard score late in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach. Goedert has gotten into the end zone in three of his last six games dating back to Week 10, but that stretch was interrupted by an IR stint late in the regular season due to a knee injury. A healthy Goedert should remain one of Hurts' top options in the divisional round.