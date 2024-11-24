Dallas Goedert News: Mild production off four receptions
Goedert caught four of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Rams.
Goedert finished second in targets and receptions in a run-heavy gameplan as the Eagles handled the Rams with ease. The 29-year-old didn't do much with his opportunities, resulting in his lowest yardage total in a game with a reception this season. Sunday's dud comes on the heels of a pair of solid fantasy outings, so managers rostering Goedert should stick with him ahead of next Sunday's tilt at Baltimore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now