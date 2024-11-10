Dallas Goedert News: Nabs touchdown Sunday

Goedert (hamstring) had two receptions on three targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-6 win over Dallas.

Goedert returned from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury to reclaim his role as the Eagles' starting tight end. The 29-year-old didn't post big receiving numbers, but he still helped fantasy managers by cashing in Philadelphia's lone passing touchdown on the day. Now healthy, Goedert should resume being a standard league starting option after racking up 17 receptions for 232 yards in his two full games prior to injuring his hamstring in Week 6.