Dallas Goedert News: Rested for preseason opener

Goedert didn't play in Saturday's 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Goedert and other key starters were rested for the preseason opener. Rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers caught all three of his targets for 12 yards and the Eagles got their first look at the rookie second-round pick in a game situation. Stowers is unlikely to challenge Goedert for the top spot on the depth chart out of the gate, and Goedert has a clear path to heavy red-zone involvement following the offseason departure of A.J. Brown. Goedert led the Eagles with 11 receiving touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, but he had only 24 touchdown catches over the previous seven regular seasons combined.