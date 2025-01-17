Dallas Goedert News: Set for divisional round

Goedert (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Rams.

After missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, Goedert was back on the field Friday, when he went down as a limited participant. No matter, the ailment won't stop him from being available to the Eagles offense Sunday against a Los Angeles defense that has given up the most catches (114) and fifth-most TD receptions (eight) to opposing tight ends in 18 outings between the regular season and playoffs.