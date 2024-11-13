Dallas Goedert News: Set to play Thursday

Goedert (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Commanders.

Goedert opened Week 11 prep listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to an ankle issue before being limited at Tuesday's walkthrough. With an uncapped session under his belt Wednesday, he'll be out there Thursday against a Washington defense that has conceded the third-most receiving touchdowns (five) to opposing tight ends in 10 contests this season.