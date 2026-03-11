Dallas Goedert headshot

Dallas Goedert News: Technically under contract still

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The void date on Goedert's contract has been pushed back to Friday, giving him two extra days to discuss an extension with the Eagles, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Goedert can still re-sign with Philadelphia after the deal voids, but it'll help the team for cap purposes if they agree to something before the tight end officially becomes a free agent. It sounds like Goedert prefers to stay with the only NFL team he's ever known.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
