Dallas Goedert News: Technically under contract still
The void date on Goedert's contract has been pushed back to Friday, giving him two extra days to discuss an extension with the Eagles, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Goedert can still re-sign with Philadelphia after the deal voids, but it'll help the team for cap purposes if they agree to something before the tight end officially becomes a free agent. It sounds like Goedert prefers to stay with the only NFL team he's ever known.
