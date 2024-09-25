Dallas Turner Injury: Limited to start week

Turner (knee) was limited during the Vikings' walkthrough session Wednesday.

Turner picked up a knee injury in Week 2 against the 49ers, which kept him from playing in Week 3 against the Texans. The fact the rookie first-round pick participated in the first session of the week, even in a limited capacity, is a step in the right direction. Turner will have two more chances Thursday and Friday to see the field for practice ahead of the Vikings' NFC North showdown against the Packers on Sunday.