Dallas Turner News: Grabs first career interception
Turner had three total tackles and an interception in Sunday's win at Seattle.
It was a surprising interception for an edge rusher as he caught the ball while in full pass coverage. Turner has otherwise underwhelmed in his rookie season, as the first-round pick has had a reserve role (playing 16 of 64 snaps in the win) and has just two sacks and 26 total QB pressures in 14 games, according to Pro Football Focus.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now