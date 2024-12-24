Dallas Turner News: Grabs first career interception

Turner had three total tackles and an interception in Sunday's win at Seattle.

It was a surprising interception for an edge rusher as he caught the ball while in full pass coverage. Turner has otherwise underwhelmed in his rookie season, as the first-round pick has had a reserve role (playing 16 of 64 snaps in the win) and has just two sacks and 26 total QB pressures in 14 games, according to Pro Football Focus.