Dallin Holker News: Nabs first NFL reception

Holker played six of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and recorded a 10-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

The reception was the first of Holker's career. The undrafted rookie has been buried on the depth chart all season and has seen light snaps in his eight appearances thus far, though he'll have a slightly bigger window of opportunity behind tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau after Taysom Hill (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13.