Dallis Flowers: Not on injury report

Flowers (leg) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Flowers exited Indianapolis' win over the Bears in Week 3 due to a leg issue, but he now appears back to full health. With Kenny Moore (hip) and Chris Lammons (knee/ankle) both not practicing Wednesday, Flowers' availability could be key for the Colts secondary during Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.